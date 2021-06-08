FLORENCE, Mont. - The Florence-Carlton School District is switching their school board meeting to from in-person to online Tuesday after reports of people bringing guns onto schoolgrounds for the meeting, the school district announced.
According to the Facebook post from Florence-Carlton School District, they decided to switch the meeting to be held online for the safety and welfare of their community, staff and board members.
The meeting will be held over Zoom with the meeting ID: 955 1873 1008, and passcode: m25CZ9.