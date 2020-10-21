Senator Tester takes on the Trump Administration to discuss Amtrak's future in Montana

GREAT FALLS- This morning Senator Jon Tester took on the Trump Administration to help keep Amtrak's future alive after recent cuts have been made to Empire Builder Service in Northern Montana.
A Senate Commerce Committee hearing was held this morning after Tester claims attacks to undermine Amtrak services have been made.
Cuts went into effect this week, reducing daily transportation to only three times per week.
Tester called out the Senate colleagues, who claim to support Amtrak, yet have done nothing to provide funds to help continue full service.
Tester brought along Paul Tuss, Executive Director of the Montana Economic Developers Association, to speak on the benefits these services bring to the Hi-Line area.
Tester is hoping to bring back these full-services before it's too late.