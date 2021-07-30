  • Alex Eschelman

Lady Griz Basketball Forward, Shelby Schweyen, announced her decision to transfer from the University of Montana on Wednesday to join the Montana State Track & Field program. Schweyen plans to high jump for the Cats, and follow in her dad’s footsteps. 

Schweyen placed first in the high jump during the 2018 AA Track & Field State Championships with Missoula Sentinel, and she comes from a long line of success within Montana State’s Track & Field program as her dad, Brian Schweyen, also competed for the Cats.

Not only did he compete, but he was a six-time Big Sky Conference Champion in pole vault and high jump, earned All-America Honors, and was inducted into MSU’s Hall of Fame in 2006. Lastly, he was the Head Coach of Montana's Track & Field program from 2008-2020.  

During Shelby's time at Montana, she played alongside her older sister, Jordyn, and under her mom, Shannon, who holds a program record of 2,172 points, and was the head coach for four seasons from 2016-2020. 

Shelby plans to compete in high jump at MSU. 

