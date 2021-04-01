MISSOULA, Mont. - Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help Thursday in locating a stolen black 2000 Nissan Frontier pickup from the Alberton area.
The vehicle was reported stolen Tuesday, March 30.
According to a Facebook post from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, the suspect made references about having connections in Arlee before taking the pickup.
The snowplow pictured in the photos is not attached to the pickup.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 406-258-4610 or 9-1-1.
