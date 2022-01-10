DILLON, Mont. - Around 1 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, a fire was reported at Sparky's Garage Bar & Grill.
According to the Dillon Volunteer Fire Department, the fire started in the clothes dryer area, though the exact cause is still under investigation. Crews were able to have everything out by 4:15 a.m.
The Dillon PD & BVHD Co Sheriffs Department noticed the fire and called it in early on. Because of the fire's quick discovery, very little structural damage was reported, although the kitchen area suffered heavy fire and smoke damage.
The Sparky's team has been in contact with a cleaning and restoration contractor, as well as contractors for electrical and general, in order to get everything back up and open again soon.
On their Facebook post about the fire, Sparky's said the building was vacant at the time, and no one was hurt. They ask their patrons to please be patient with them while they work to get everything up and running, and to check their page for updates in the coming days.
