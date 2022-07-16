14 individuals, 5 teams don green jackets as 2022 Butte Sports Hall of Fame class

BUTTE, Mont. -- No, this isn't the Masters. The dashing green jackets of the members of the Butte Sports Hall of Fame honor those have left their impact on athletics in the Mining City.
On Friday night, 14 individuals and five teams joined the ranks of immortality, alongside the likes of Bob Green, Eso Naranche, and Evel Knievel.
One such individual is Ron Collins Sr., a wrestling of official of 47 years best known for two things: his fairness as a referee and his famous "flying pin."
"The coaches were intense, the wrestlers I know were intense, so I was just intense because I did not want to make a mistake and cost somebody a state championship," Collins said. "I started doing my flying pin, and I made a dull sport exciting at times."
Collins joins his son in the Butte Sports Hall of Fame, as Ron Jr. was inducted in 2007. Sharing the state while wearing the same green jackets made for a special moment.
"It's hard to explain," Collins Sr. said. "It's a different feeling than when they told me I was going in. It's just... chills. It gives me chills."
Tom Roberts also earned his green jacket this year. Roberts is a special case, in that he could have been inducted for his contributions as a player, a coach, or a referee. But it's his 19 years of service to track & field and 10 state championships as the Butte High girls' track coach that heads his long list of accomplishments.
"It's the icing on the cake of something that I did for a long time for the kids of Butte," Roberts said. "It represents all the young ladies and gentlemen that I was able to coach along the way."
And you can't forget Ray Jay Johnson: Butte Central's "Mr. Basketball," the starting point guard for the Maroons' 1978 state championship squad and a member of the school's All-Century team.
While Johnson says his induction to the Hall is a top-tier honor, nothing is more honorable than being able to call the Mining City his home.
"For me, being born and raised in Butte, Montana--that's the greatest accomplishment I've had," Johnson said. "On Coach [John] Thatcher's [Hall of Fame] placard, it has his three famous things he'd tell us: fear no one, respect everyone, and never forget where you come from. That's Butte, America in a nutshell."
Mr. Basketball's induction represents a long overdue honor. But for a city with such a deep, rich history in athletics, plenty of deserving candidates are on the outside of the Hall of Fame looking in.
Johnson offers a word of advice for those still waiting.
"There's so many deserving athletes that have been left out, and hopefully they will get in some day," Johnson said. "But like Coach Thatcher told me, when your day comes, that's when it's the right time. And for those athletes waiting to get in, your day will come, and that will be the right time."
Below is the full list of the 2022 Butte Sports Hall of Fame inductees:
Individual inductees:
- Tony Banovich
- Corey Bolton
- Ron Collins Sr.
- Don Douglas
- Deanna Dugdale
- Hoot Gibson
- Bob Given
- Ray Jay Johnson
- Gary Kane
- Julie (Leary) Nadeau
- Don "Lefty" Orlich
- Tom Roberts
- Debbie Silk
- Ed Yeo
Team inductees:
- 1982 Montana Tech volleyball
- 1983 Montana Tech football
- 1990-91 Butte High wrestling
- 1995 Butte High softball
- 1995-96 Butte Central-Anaconda swimming
You can view the full biographies and list of accomplishments of each inductee at the Butte Sports website.