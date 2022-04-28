For the 16th year the Blewett Scholarship, which originated right here in Great Falls, was awarded to three wrestlers across the state of Montana, representing the three different classes. One in Thompson Falls, one in Billings, and one just north of here in Havre. Mr. Blewett says it isn’t just to recognize success on the mat, but in the classroom as well.
“Well, my sons Anders and Drew, and I, decided some time ago that we wanted to promote the great sport of wrestling, and have a statewide scholarship for kids that show that they could excel in wrestling and in the classroom,” said Zander Blewett, Blewett Scholarship Founder. “As far as we’re concerned, the hardest thing these kids are probably ever going to do is high school wrestling”
“I feel pretty honored, you know, it’s a cool thing to see the academic part and side get recognized. Because the athletic side does a lot more than the academic for sure,” said Orion Thivierge, Scholarship Recipient in Havre. “I’ve always looked at this when it came out, ever since I’ve been in high school, just to see who won it. To be one of the kids that got it is pretty amazing. I think it just goes to speak volumes about what’s going on in the Havre community, with wrestling and school put together.”
Thivierge becomes just the 3rd recipient to represent Havre in the scholarships 16 year history. and as for the other winners, Mr. Blewett's message to them was simple.
“We’ve had outstanding winners over the years that have gone to nice schools and gone to really strong academic schools, so keep it up.”
Congratulations again to the three recipients of this year’s Blewett scholarship, including Havre’s own Orion Thivierge. We wish you the best of luck in your future success, both on the mat, and in the classroom.