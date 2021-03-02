2020-2021 Women's Basketball All-Conference announced

WHITEFISH, Mont. - The Frontier Conference 2020-2021 Women's All-Conference Basketball team and individual and Champions of Character award winners were announced Tuesday by Conference Commissioner Kent Paulson.
Carroll College’s Rachelle Sayers was named Coach of the Year. University of Providence senior guard Emilee Maldonado was selected Player of the Year.
Maddy Dixon of University of Providence and L’Tia Lawrence of MSU-Northern were named Co-Freshmen of the Year. Sophomore Jamie Pickens of Carroll College was selected as Newcomer of the Year.
Sophomore Maddie Geritz of Carroll College and L’Tia Lawrence of MSU-Northern were selected Co-6th Player of the Year and Montana Western senior guard Paige Holmes repeated as Defensive Player of the Year.
2020-2021 Frontier Conference Women's Basketball All-Conference First Team
|Name
|School
|Ht.
|Yr.
|Pos.
|Hometown
|Christine Denny #^
|Carroll College
|5-9
|Sr.
|G
|Fairfield, Wash.
|Jamie Pickens
|Carroll College
|6-2
|So.
|F
|Helena, Mont.
|Dani Wagner #^
|Carroll College
|5-9
|Sr.
|G
|Havre, Mont.
|Brynley Fitzgerald
|Montana Western
|5-11
|Jr.
|G
|Dillon, Mont.
|Parker Esary *^
|University of Providence
|6-1
|Sr.
|C
|Kalama, Wash.
|Emilee Maldonado *^
|University of Providence
|5-5
|Sr.
|G
|Sunnyside, Wash.
2020-2021 Frontier Conference Women's Basketball All-Conference Second Team
|Name
|School
|Ht.
|Yr.
|Pos.
|Hometown
|Sienna Swannack ~
|Carroll College
|5-9
|Jr.
|G
|Nine Mile Falls, Wash.
|Tiara Gilham
|MSU-Northern
|5-10
|Sr.
|F
|Browning, Mont.
|Mesa Williams #+
|Montana Tech
|5-10
|Sr.
|G/F
|White Sulphur Springs, Mont.
|Paige Holmes ~
|Montana Western
|5-6
|Sr.
|G
|Seeley Lake, Mont.
|Kloie Thatcher ^+
|Rocky Mountain
|5-7
|Jr.
|G
|Butte, Mont.
2020-2021 Frontier Conference Women's Basketball All-Conference Honorable Mention
|Name
|School
|Ht.
|Yr.
|Pos.
|Hometown
|Peyton Kehr
|MSU-Northern
|5-9
|Sr.
|G
|Columbia Falls, Mont.
|Dani Urick
|Montana Tech
|5-10
|Jr.
|G
|Belt, Mont.
2020-2021 Frontier Conference Women's Basketball Champions of Character
|Name
|School
|Ht.
|Yr.
|Pos.
|Hometown
|Molly McDermott
|Carroll College
|6-2
|Jr.
|G/F
|Spokane, Wash.
|Allix Goldhahn
|MSU-Northern
|5-9
|Jr.
|G
|Fairfield, Mont.
|Jaden Comings
|Montana Tech
|5-8
|Jr.
|G/F
|Philipsburg, Mont.
|Paige Holmes
|Montana Western
|5-6
|Sr.
|G
|Seeley Lake, Mont.
|Lauren Ryter
|Rocky Mountain
|6-0
|So.
|F
|Hamilton, Mont.
|Sam Holman
|University of Providence
|5-7
|Sr.
|G
|Helena, Mont.
KEY:
^ 2019-2020 First Team Selection
+ 2019-2020 Second Team Selection
~ 2019-2020 Honorable Mention Selection
* 2018-2019 First Team Selection
# 2018-2019 Second Team Selection
^ 2018-2019 Honorable Mention