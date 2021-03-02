2020-2021 Women's Basketball All-Conference announced

Top row, L to R: Rachelle Sayers, Emilee Maldonado, Paige Holmes, Jamie Pickens

Bottom row, L to R: L'Tia Lawrence, Maddy Dixon, Maddie Geritz

 Courtesy of Frontier Conference

WHITEFISH, Mont. - The Frontier Conference 2020-2021 Women's All-Conference Basketball team and individual and Champions of Character award winners were announced Tuesday by Conference Commissioner Kent Paulson.

Carroll College’s Rachelle Sayers was named Coach of the Year. University of Providence senior guard Emilee Maldonado was selected Player of the Year.

Maddy Dixon of University of Providence and L’Tia Lawrence of MSU-Northern were named Co-Freshmen of the Year. Sophomore Jamie Pickens of Carroll College was selected as Newcomer of the Year.

Sophomore Maddie Geritz of Carroll College and L’Tia Lawrence of MSU-Northern were selected Co-6th Player of the Year and Montana Western senior guard Paige Holmes repeated as Defensive Player of the Year.

2020-2021 Frontier Conference Women's Basketball All-Conference First Team

NameSchoolHt.Yr.Pos.Hometown
Christine Denny #^Carroll College5-9Sr.GFairfield, Wash.
Jamie PickensCarroll College6-2So.FHelena, Mont.
Dani Wagner #^Carroll College5-9Sr.GHavre, Mont.
Brynley FitzgeraldMontana Western5-11Jr.GDillon, Mont.
Parker Esary *^University of Providence6-1Sr.CKalama, Wash.
Emilee Maldonado *^University of Providence5-5Sr.GSunnyside, Wash.

2020-2021 Frontier Conference Women's Basketball All-Conference Second Team

NameSchoolHt.Yr.Pos.Hometown
Sienna Swannack ~Carroll College5-9Jr.GNine Mile Falls, Wash.
Tiara GilhamMSU-Northern5-10Sr.FBrowning, Mont.
Mesa Williams #+Montana Tech5-10Sr.G/FWhite Sulphur Springs, Mont.
Paige Holmes ~Montana Western5-6Sr.GSeeley Lake, Mont.
Kloie Thatcher ^+Rocky Mountain 5-7Jr.GButte, Mont.

2020-2021 Frontier Conference Women's Basketball All-Conference Honorable Mention

NameSchoolHt.Yr.Pos.Hometown
Peyton KehrMSU-Northern5-9Sr.GColumbia Falls, Mont.
Dani UrickMontana Tech5-10Jr.GBelt, Mont.

2020-2021 Frontier Conference Women's Basketball Champions of Character

NameSchoolHt.Yr.Pos.Hometown
Molly McDermottCarroll College6-2Jr.G/FSpokane, Wash.
Allix GoldhahnMSU-Northern5-9Jr.GFairfield, Mont.
Jaden ComingsMontana Tech5-8Jr.G/FPhilipsburg, Mont.
Paige HolmesMontana Western5-6Sr.GSeeley Lake, Mont.
Lauren RyterRocky Mountain6-0So.FHamilton, Mont.
Sam HolmanUniversity of Providence5-7Sr.GHelena, Mont.

KEY:

^ 2019-2020 First Team Selection

+ 2019-2020 Second Team Selection

~ 2019-2020 Honorable Mention Selection

* 2018-2019 First Team Selection

# 2018-2019 Second Team Selection

^ 2018-2019 Honorable Mention