We are continuing to share our interviews from this year's Montana Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
Earlier this summer, we previewed all of the guys and now we're hearing from all of them in their own words.
This time we’re spotlighting Al Wilson - a former Montana State Bobcat who spent 15 years in the Canadian Football League where he was a seven-time all star and a winner of the 1985 Grey Cup.
Here is the interview:
Al, first of all, just uh, how cool and, uh, how special an honor is it to be part of the Montana Pro Football of Fame?
Total. I mean, when I got the call from Rick Holmes and he says to me “You've been selected to the Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame,” And I thought that was a joke. And the next words out of his mouth, “do you accept?” I thought, ‘do I accept? Of course I accept... How did I get here?’
I guess that's a good question. That's kind of a good segue. How did you get here?
You know, I listened to these, all these other players and they wound up in the NFL and they had coaching from the beginning. I didn't have that same path. If there's a dark horse in this inductee class, it's me. I mean, I came from, started playing football when I was 16 years old, got to go to Montana State in a full ride with a scouting report of great hustle and lousy technique and they gave me a full ride. So it continued and it continued and I got an invitation because the BC Lions owned my rights and they were signing a bunch of other players, a lot more high profile guys that played with us and then went and played in the NFL themselves. And I was just a kid from Montana State that wound up there, kept working hard and finally I got to a point where they recognized, “Hey, this kid can play.”
What were some of your favorite memories just growing up in the state and then going to play in Bozeman?
Montana State... It's interesting, listening to Colt there and they beat the Cats 38-3 in their old original jerseys and everything else. I happened to get to play at Montana State when we had the worst modern day history record for three years. And Bob Banon, who was a defensive captain and I was the offensive captain at that time, we've looked at each other and said, why, why did we have to go through this? The suffrage of that. But my experience in Montana State was great. The playing, the football at a different level from a small town, these kids talk about coming from a small town. So did I, but we didn't have football. It came later in my life and my experience at Montana State and the coaching and teaching me to be tough and how to play the game of football and the greatest thing that came out of there is my friendships that I still have. 50 years later, there's three tables of guys out there that I still know that have come to watch me be inducted. I'm very proud of that.
What was that challenge like for you, like when you were a kid? Like even trying to find the sport places to even play it?
They... we didn't have it. I'm telling you, this town was so small. We had to draw from other communities to put a team on the field and I was 15 when they did it. And I didn't play that year. When I was 16, someone said, “Alan, come play football,” I said, “okay.” Someone had to teach me how to put on a helmet and line me up at defensive end and said, “chase the ball carrier.” That was a total amount of coaching that I got. And “chase 'em, don't let them run the reverse against you,” And there you go. And then I wound up at Montana State and I was supposed to go to varsity. I went up as a defense end, but there was Gary Gusteson and Eric Wheeler, the two best ends in the Big Sky Conference. I wasn't gonna unseat them. So Joe Tiller took me to the offensive line and the rest was history. You know, from there.
Like at what point in your career in Bozeman did you realize, "hey, I might be able to go play in BC?"
Never did, never thought about it. You gotta understand, I was just down here... I was on a learning curve that was way beyond what anybody else that was being inducted into this class. ‘Cuz I was still learning how to play the game of football. I mean, I can remember the Dallas Cowboys coming and trying us out and uh, I was listed at six-two, 228 pounds offensive guard and the Dallas Cowboys measured me and they, and they said, “you're six, one and seven eights.” I said, “I'm six two...”... “you're six one and seven, eight son.” And I says, “Okay sir, I am six one.” That was my experience. But they... it wasn't serious. Right. It wasn't a... they tried out everybody and away we went. So I really didn't have any pro aspirations at that time.
Do you have any favorite memories from that pro career that you were able to go on to have?
Well, I remember my first time I got to start against Saskatchewan against a gentleman by the name of Ed McQuarters. Now Ed McQuarters was an all pro defensive lineman and I, I first play against him, I was setting up on a pass rush and I used one of my old Montana State tricks where I'd set up inside to give him the outside. He read it like a book slapped me in the side of the head and went inside and made the tackle and I says, “this ain't gonna work. You're gonna have to learn some better techniques than this.” So, got to work, played 15 years and had a good time.
When you think back on the memories you learned in Bozeman, you know, growing up as a kid, like how did that, how did your Montana football experience help kind of set the stage for you in the CFL?
Well, I had Joe Tiller, he was the offensive line coach at that time. He just got cut by the New England Patriots and he went on to be the head coach of the Purdue Boilermakers. He's the one, he loved me. He saw something in me and believed in me. And that was a blessing and a curse because he worked the living, you know what outta me until I learned how to play this game right. And he pushed me hard. And that's what you had to be, you had to be hard. I was very much a recreational player back in Duncan, when you start playing and they're paying you to play for a University, you better show up.