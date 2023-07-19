Earlier this summer we brought you Montana Football Hall Of Fame preview features, spotlighting all of this year's inductees.
And over the next couple of weeks we are going to be bringing you interviews with all of those inductees that we were able to get at this year's ceremony.
Last time we heard from Glendive Product Mike Person, this time, we turned our sights to Great Falls native Dallas Neil.
Here’s the full interview:
So first of all, Dallas, how does it feel to be here and what's it like having that jacket around your shoulders going into the Hall of Fame?
It's a little overwhelming to know that, um, your peers have nominated you to be part of a fraternity of 25-30 guys that have played football here. And so I'm very thankful and it just feels really special.
For those who don't know, what were your steps that you took in your football journey? Like, how did you get to the NFL?
So I was a punter and that was my ticket to the NFL. It got me an opportunity to try out for the Falcons, but when I was there I could tell that I wasn't gonna win the job. So they let me play tight end, they let me play half back, they let me play other positions, and I actually ended up making the team with the Falcons as the tight end and a half back. And never, never played punter again in the NFL. I finished my career on special teams.
What parts of those earliest moments in your football journey do you still carry with you? Are there some of your core memories when it comes to how you first fell in love with football?
I think when I went to Montana to play football, I walked into something that was bigger than me. The first year I was there, we won the national championship and Dave Dickinson was the quarterback, and there was just so much going on that we accomplished where we really couldn't lose. So I think that winning attitude and that knowing how to win and what to do and how to build a community around it, stayed with me and that's what helped me get to the NFL.
At what point in your football journey did it hit you that the NFL could even be a possibility?
So I always had it on my radar, but I did not get invited to the combine and I did not get any tryouts. So we came up with this idea to put a mannequin leg in a box and send it to the St. Louis Rams special teams coach. And I put my highlight video in there and I said I'd give my right leg to play for the St. Louis Rams. And I didn't think anybody would ever respond, but Frank Gansz Junior the special teams coach, called me on the phone laughing and thought it was a great joke, and I asked him if he had seen my highlight tape and he watched it and he said, I think you got a chance. And he said, but we're not interested in hiring a rookie. So he called USA Today for me and I, from that I got tryouts with Green Bay and Denver and Atlanta and ended up signing with Atlanta. I had no chance. I had no looks, I had no, so I had nothing to lose. So you're just like, why don't I try? I couldn't get anybody to watch my highlight tape and I couldn't get the exposure being from Montana, but my numbers were good enough, my hang time was good enough to play pro football. I just felt like I needed a look.
Being a part of that '95 team in Missoula, like you said, your freshman year, you're trying to figure out so many other things; And here you guys are, making the run all the way and bringing home the school's first National Championship. What did that mean to you and how you been able to appreciate that over time?
I mean, you know, it brought a lot of people in the state together. It brought a lot of it, it was just so fun. It was like a continual time of people look back on it and they talk about what a great season of life that was. It just brought a lot of joy to a lot of people. And so you just feel thankful to be able to be a part of something like that. And it just goes with you. You always go back to those memories and goes back to those, those times that were special.
Was there a welcome to the NFL moment for you? Did you get any particular guy you had to block on a kick or turn or anything like that?
I had many welcome to the NFL moments. I was in training camp my first year, um, being a skinny punter that switched to tight end. I was in the Greenville News for being hit of the day, five days in a row, and I didn't hit anybody. I was getting knocked out every day and they were writing it up in the paper and it was painful. I remember running through the line and I thought we were playing tag. I thought we were just touching each other on the hips. So I ran through the line and Gerald McBuroughs runs across and completely knocks me out. And I remember Dan Reeves running after me. He was the head coach, and he picks me up and he says, son, this is the NFL! You gotta protect yourself! And I just had a lot of wake up calls. It was a painful experience.
Through that pain. I'm sure there were still some favorite moments that weren't you getting blown up, like that? What, what were like two or three of those that you remember fondly from your time in the league?
You know, some of the things that I remember most about in the league actually didn't happen on the field. I remember, Dan Reeves, you know, he passed away last year, but he would take us to his hunting camp in the off season and let us build community. And there was other people, like they'd make you part of a family. And I don't think a lot of people had that NFL experience, but I really did. He was very much a player's coach. And so I felt like I got a be part of a fraternity and a part of a group and have a lot of those relationships today
And traveling across the country, you know, playing teams as far away as Atlanta and New York. Like, how has Montana kind of brought that experience back for you and, you know, how has your time here helped craft you as a football player?
I think, you know, Ken Staninger was my agent, and what he always told me was that because you're a Montana kid, I can get you into a training camp, but from there you're gonna have to make the team. So I think there's this thing about Montana kids that they're tough, they're gonna work hard, they're going to... They're not gonna embarrass you. So it's, it's created this aura that Montana kids can, can get a shot at the NFL and they almost get a ticket into a training camp, which is really nice. We've got a reputation that we need to uphold.