Canyon Ferry, Mont. - They say a bad day of fishing is better than a good day working. And on a day like today, well, hose competing here at Canyon Ferry were casting away their worries, and reeling in nothing but good times.
The Annual Canyon Ferry Walleye Fest fishing tournament boasts a $10,000 prize. Although the payout is enough to bring out some heavy hitters, it’s a tournament designed for all comers.
“With this tournament we opted for the old-fashioned measuring of the fish, instead of the digital weigh-ins,” said Tournament Director, Tim Denton. “We’ve got adult/child combinations out here, we also have adult male/female teams, mixed couples out here as well. We run the male/male as well, which those folks generally run the circuit, which is the 4 major tournaments we have here in Montana.”
Over 80 boats registered this year for a shot at the prize bag, and even though the big winner isn’t determined until Sunday, there's still plenty to win on day one.
“The main fish is the Walleye, but we also have the largest Northern pot of the day, we also have a large Carp pot of the day”
At the first weigh in, some saw their spot on the leaderboard flop away while others measured up to the challenge.
But no matter what happens tomorrow, everyone wins on days like today.
“We didn’t have a lot of huge fish but one fish we did get was 32 and ½ inch, which was the largest that we weighed at our specific station. So, it was a good day.”