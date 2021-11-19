HELENA, Mont. - A rainy evening in Helena as the sixth ranked Carroll College Women’s Basketball team was set to take on the Whitworth Pirates, and the Lady Saints got the memo as they poured it on here tonight.
A moment of silence held before tonight’s game in honor of the Carroll student killed in a car accident that morning.
The Saints up early, but Pirates guard Tara Kaneshiro with the tough bucket. One of a few nice finishes at the rim for Whitworth tonight but this game belonged to the Lady Saints.
The Saints got to a fast start and were firing on all cylinders. After a miss from the corner, Christine Denny fights for the offensive rebound, works her way back to the top of the key and attacks the basket with a beautiful jump stop. Whoever taught her how to hoop would be so proud, Saints up 6-4 early.
Then in the second quarter, Kamden Hilborn comes hard off the handoff from Denny drives to the cup and finishes the tough lay with her off hand. That put the Saints up 32-21 midway through the second quarter.
And then Christine Denny finds a wide open Sienna Swannack for three. She led the Saints with 14 points and 7 boards as they won 88-61. They head to Kentucky next week for the Thanksgiving weekend Julie Costello Memorial Classic.