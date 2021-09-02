When Montana State Football takes the field at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming, against the Cowboys on Saturday afternoon, it'll have been 623 days since the Bobcats played an opponent. Along with staying patient, the team has adjusted to a new coaching staff and leader in first-year Head Coach, Brent Vigen, who previously spent seven seasons with Wyoming as their Associate Head Coach, Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks Coach.
623 Days of Patience Over for Montana State Football
- Alex Eschelman
"You know who they are and what they can do and they can really pose problems so we're trying to utilize that to the best of our ability," Vigen said about knowing the Cowboys from a personal standpoint. "I know conversely they'll have a good sense of where we are schematically so we have to get our guys out there and let them play as hard as they can."
Offensively, Wyoming is sound and has one of the best running backs in the nation, Xazavian Valladay, leading the group. The senior is ranked first in the Mountain West Conference and 16th in the nation in rushing yards per game, averaging 110 yards per matchup. In addition to their experience, depth will also be a strength of the Cowboys' offense.
"There are a couple guys behind him, Trey Smith and Titus Swen, they can role a few guys at you," Vigen said. "The quarterbacks can run and their O-line, I think their experience speaks for itself."
On the flip side, Wyoming's defense isn't as seasoned as their offense, but talent still makes up the group.
"A lot of the guys up front didn't play last year so I know when I was there obviously we were thin up front," Vigen said. "But the guys who did play did a tremendous job and then you add the guys who didn't play last year so I think the front seven will be very formidable."
For Montana State, the storylines this season are endless aside from being led by Coach Vigen for the first time. The Cats also have a fairly new coaching staff with first-year Offensive Coordinator, Taylor Housewright, and first-year Defensive Coordinator, Freddie Banks, implementing new schemes on both sides of the ball. Matthew McKay will make his debut as the starting quarterback and Troy Andersen is playing one position, Mike Linebacker, instead of juggling three: QB, RB and inside LB. Though it varies, every position group aside from the specialists have starting experience.
Vigen not only spent seven seasons with the Cowboys, but he also worked with Wyoming's Head Coach, Craig Bohl, for 18 seasons, and one of the biggest lessons that Vigen learned along the way was the importance of preparation.
"I think the familiarity with the four-down look and a lot of the same alignments helps us," Vigen said. "But we know they're going to be sound and they're going to keep the ball in front of them. They're not going to make too many mistakes so I've been preaching to the guys it's going to be hard for them to be in the wrong place so we have to outplay them, we have to out execute and that's really what it's going to come down to."
The Cats travel to Laramie on Friday and play the Cowboys on Saturday at 2 p.m. MDT. The game will be available to watch on the Mountain West Network, Wyoming Athletics Facebook page, or fans can listen on the Bobcat Radio Network.
