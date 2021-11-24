GREAT FALLS - A fairytale ending is one way to describe the CMR volleyball season for the Hiller family. The head coach in search of his first State Championship conquers that feat with his senior daughter registering the championship winning point; an ending so good even Hollywood couldn't script it.
“You watch movies like Miracle and Rudy, and you're like I understand that’s happened and is real, but you just don’t anticipate getting to go through it, especially with your family,” said Rustlers head coach Patrick Hiller.
For Hiller this has been 28 years in the making. Having spent the last 15 years as head coach at the high school level across Montana, Hiller has had his fair share of success, but entering this season was still looking for that elusive State Championship. On October 5th after one practice I spoke to his Hiller's daughter Tennisen, a senior setter with the Rustlers and asked her how special it'd be to help her dad win a State Championship.
“I’ve imagined it," added Tennisen Hiller. "The hug I give him after we win it’s all up there. He always talks to us and says if you can’t imagine it and give yourself goosebumps, you shouldn’t be here, because that’s what we’re trying to do and that one's for me.”
On Saturday November 13th dreams became reality for the Hillers and Rustlers, as CMR defeated Billings West in five sets to win the AA State Championship. Days later, I showed Coach Hiller the video of his daughter talking about that moment back in October and he had to fight back tears and try to find words to describe how he felt.
“My little girl knows how much and how hard I’ve worked to get there," added the Rustlers head coach. "She pushed a lot of carts around for me, shagged a lot of balls for me over the years, I’d drag her to every gym I'd go to. We've watched a lot of volleyball together and still love to watch volleyball together. Getting to hold my little girl there at the end of that game and know that we’ll go up on the wall together with our names next to each other is pretty special."
On that same day in early October I asked him the same exact question. How special would it be to win your first state title with your daughter? and his answer was eerily similar.
“In a perfect world, we're hugging at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse when it’s all over, after we’ve beaten whoever we’ve needed to. We’re holding the big trophy together and I will have finally gotten my State Championship and I’ve done it with my daughter and my family,” said Hiller back on October 5th.
After seeing what her father said, and having experienced the moment they each envisioned; Tennisen gave her response with big smile on her face.
"It was what we were both picturing," added the senior setter. "When he picked me up and hugged me, there was a moment I thought he was going to kill me because he squeezed me so hard, but it was exactly what I had been hoping for forever."
The cherry on top for this father-daughter duo was when Tennisen sealed the State Championship for her team and father by recording the winning point.
"When our team finally started celebrating and I realized that it was over, I couldn’t have had more emotions flowing over me at once. I was happier than I probably have ever been and tears came instantly to all of us. There is that one picture of all of us crowded down on the floor and crying together, but yeah it was emotional and a great feeling."
Some people might call it luck, others might call it fate, but sometimes things just happen for a reason. For the Hiller's, this season's State Championship puts an exclamation point on a chapter of their relationship that both will never forget.