BIG SKY- In rodeo and PBR, there's big difference between a rodeo clown and a rodeo entertainer. Flint Rasmussen is the definition and the gold standard of sports entertainers. He's the greatest to ever do it in his field, the goat as everyone says, but all good things must come to an end. Flint is moving on to the next chapter of his career.
That new chapter that Rasmussen sets his sights on is broadcasting. Flint is trading in the make-up, clown make-up that is, the dancing and dad jokes for a headset and a microphone, as he jumps into the television side of PBR. Flint's been on his farewell tour since early February, but once the PBR bucked its way into Montana, the feelings started to change.
The first stop of his final two performances was in Livingston. A place that Flint calls, "true Montana." Ranchers and cowboys show up from all across Montana and states across the U.S. just to see the man of the people as I like to call him, one last time. “I noticed in Livingston some things started to feel a little different. I don’t know if I’m kind of I'm sad or relieved, it's kind of sad, relieved. You know I think there is a bit of relief but to be up here in Montana for my last performances there, once the summer set in, I feel like that's pretty fitting for sure.” said Rasmussen.
Livingston was the stop when the reality started to hit. I spoke with Flint after the show, and he said that was one of the loudest crowds he's ever been a part of. The amount of love and support they gave to him, the singing of every song, the standing ovations and high fives when he went into the crowd, brought a lot of emotions to this final ride.
Flint still has a large passion for entertaining the thousands upon thousands of fans he has across many different cities, but at the ripe young age of 55, the body just can't keep it up as much as it used to. “The combined age of my legs is 110 years. And so, I’m just not bouncing back, and I think it's affected my mental and emotional kind of preparation for shows because I know it's just going to hurt. It's not going to feel as good as it used to." said Rasmussen. He continued, "I remember when I was 35 doing this and I said, I may not be able to do it as long as a lot of guys, but it's worth it to be true to kind of what I set out to do.”
What he set out to do was entertain through hard, physical comedy. Putting his body in danger every night, performing moves and stunts to put on the best possible show for the fans across the U.S. Part of why Flint is the legend that he is, is the preparation he does and the willingness to improve every day. As time has gone on, he no longer feels he can give that same level of effort, "I no longer have that physical or emotional kind of capability to feel like I can get better every day at it and maintain that energy. I set out to do it a certain way, set goals and I'm not going to change. So, I guess to answer your question, my body is splendid.”
Flint not only accomplished every goal he set out to do, he shattered them and became the greatest to ever do it in his field. The amount of awards and accolades he's won, paired with the goat conversation is all great for Flint, but to no surprise, isn't the most important thing. Flint is one of the most genuine human beings to walk this planet and he wants to be known for being a great man, "I hope when I'm done, people say, man, that guy was the greatest performer at a rodeo we ever saw or at a bull riding. But man, he sure treated us good, and we sure felt better when we went home than when we got there. That means the most, I guess."
There's no doubt that people feel better after being at Flint's performances. There are many people I spoke with at the Livingston and Big Sky PBR's that couldn't care less about bull riding. They were there to see the goat, Flint Rasmussen because he makes people feel good and provides a night of laughter and entertainment that almost takes you away from reality for a change.
Whether it's the 8-time PRCA Clown of the Year, or the 8-time Wrangler Nationals Finals Rodeo Barrelman, or the 7-time Coors Man in the Can Award, or the thousands of fans he's made an impact on throughout his career, Flint Rasmussen is truly one of the greatest entertainers of all-time.