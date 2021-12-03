FORT BENTON- The Longhorns boys basketball team saw their season end in the semifinals of the Class C State Tournament last season. Since then, Fort Benton lost four senior starters to graduation and their fifth starter to another school outside of Montana. That's left the Longhorns looking a bit different heading into the upcoming hoops season.
"Our starters have completely changed from last year, we don't have any of the starters back," said senior Tim Lane. "So we've been just getting back into it and figuring out wherever everyone is going to play. Last year we did a lot of watching, now it's us in there and we have to figure it out."
Despite the lack of starting experience, the Longhorns are confident that they won't lose a step. "We have a lot to work on because we have lost a lot, but just like football, I think we can replace just as easy and make it to where we have been," added senior Andrew Ballantyne.
In his eight years of coaching, head coach Tyler Pasha has replaced plenty of key players, but an entire starting five is even a first for him. "I've never had to replace an entire starting lineup before, so that's a challenge," said Pasha.
Coach Pasha knows that his team can be successful this year, but it will all be centered around their play on the defensive end of the floor.
"Our defensive intensity is Longhorn basketball right now. We'll find our offensive rhythm hopefully at some point during this season, but we're going to rely on our defense and athleticism."
Fort Benton opens up their season next Friday, December 10th at the Fergus Tournament.