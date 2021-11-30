FORT BENTON - After capturing their first girls basketball State Championship last season, the Fort Benton Lady Longhorns are back with a much different look this year.
The Longhorns not only lost key contributors from the starting lineup, but they also lost head coach Cassie Pimperton, who stepped away from the program to spend more time with her family. Now steps in Eddie Fultz, someone who is no stranger to Fort Benton.
"It's nice to be back to where my foundation is and where I'm from," said Fultz. "There is a little local pride there and I'm really happy to be back. "
The former Longhorn standout had been spending the last few years coaching at Plains High School in Northwest Montana, but now takes over the reigning Class C State Champs. While the first few weeks has been an adjustment period for both coaches and players, it's gone seamless so far.
"It's going good so far," added senior Ashlee Wang. "We're just getting used to the coaches and getting used to their coaching style and stuff, and I think we are ready to just get at it."
"It's been a little bit different, but it's kind of a fun challenge," said senior Samantha Vielluex.
As the two sides continue to figure each other out and the team begins to take shape, Coach Fultz is excited about what the team looks like this season.
"We have some returning players from last year that are still very talented, very good basketball players and they will continue to get better. There are definitely some players that have to move into new roles and they are going to have to get comfortable with, but I think in due time that's going to happen real well."
The Longhorns will find out how it works when they open the season on Friday December 10th at the Fergus Tournament.