GREAT FALLS - While much of the focus this fall semester has been on the Argos volleyball team that is ranked #5 in the nation and riding an 18-game winning streak, their are a bunch of other Providence student-athletes and programs who are off to fast starts as well.
Over on the basketball court, the Argos women's basketball team is off to a blazing start. Despite having their 8-game winning streak snapped on Sunday to Puget Sound, Providence stands at 8-2 through its first 10 games. The Argos have four players averaging in double figures and will look to get back in the win column on Friday afternoon when they host Our Lady of the Lake at 3 p.m.
On the wrestling mat, two different Argos were honored this week. KC Buday of men's wrestling and Ashley Gooman of women's wrestling were both named the Cascade Collegiate Conference's Wrestler of the Week. Buday finished second in the heavyweight division at the Grand View open, while Gooman won the 116 LB weight class at the Maverick Open.
Finally on the ice, the University of Providence hockey team is coming off a perfect 3-0 week. The Argos picked up three wins over ranked teams on home ice against Utah State, Weber State and BYU. As a result, Providence received the #5 ranking in the latest ACHA West Region poll. Following a few weeks off, the Argos return to the ice on Friday December 3rd when they host Montana State at 7 p.m.