GREAT FALLS, Mont. - It probably comes as no surprise to see snow this time of year in Great Falls, but what about ice? There’s still some at the Ice Plex where American’s Head Coach, Greg Sears, decided to take advantage of the rare ice extension into April.
"We put out an open prospect camp and got a couple guys coming in,'' Sears explained. “We'll have some returning guys here as well. Just taking advantage of the Ice Plex extending their ice period until May 1st. So we thought we'd see a couple players that might be interested in us for next season"
Not knowing what to expect comes with the territory for any first time event. However, the initial interest in it has coach Sears feeling optimistic.
"We primarily targeted Montana but on our social media account we have quite a big following, so it looks like it got out there pretty good. We had a lot of inquiries and kids that wanted to fly in and stuff like that"
Despite still having ice this year being very uncommon, it’s a trend that the city of Great Falls should hope continues well beyond this year.
"It is really important for hockey in Great Falls. It’s a good hockey community and I hope it just keeps growing and growing"
The prospect camp takes place this Saturday and Sunday and the cost is $85. You can contact coach Sears for full details if you’re interested in participating. Whether you’re a hockey fan or not, the Ice Plex is also hosting a “Community Day” after Sunday's conclusion of the camp, and that is free to the public.