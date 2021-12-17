GREAT FALLS - The Great Falls Americans hockey team is taking a break from their normal NA3HL Frontier Division schedule to play in next week's NA3HL Showcase in Blaine, MN.
The showcase is opportunity for these players to get recognized by other coaches and organizations that can help them take the next step in their hockey careers. "This is a great opportunity for us," said Americans forward Micha Serino. "I can't wait for the showcase."
Showcases are one of the biggest tools that college coaches use to scout potential additions to their teams. It's like playing under a microscope where all the eyeballs are on you. That sense of focus and opportunity can sometimes overwhelm players with pressure and stress. However, for Americans forward Micah Serino, it's all about enjoying the experience.
"I think it's going to be a lot of fun," said Serino. "I don't like to think of it as pressure because we've worked hard in practice every day and when you get to go to showcases and stuff like that it's just a place to show off everything you've worked hard in practice for."
Great Falls Head Coach Greg Sears knows how impactful this event can be for opening doors for his players. That's why his message to the team all week has been "focus on yourself" and "make sure you have a plan for after the season."
“The biggest thing for us is getting as many options for our older guys as possible," added Sears. "This is just another week for that to happen. Most of our guys have offers from schools already, but we are trying to get them 5, 6 or 7 colleges to choose from and that's what next week is for."
The Americans open up the 2021 NA3HL Showcase on Monday December 20th at 12 p.m. MST when they take on the Willmar Warhawks.