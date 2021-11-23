GREAT FALLS - Last season Parker Esary became the first player University of Providence women's basketball history to ever earn All-Americans honors in four straight seasons. No back for a fifth year, she will look to finish off her college career a rare five-time All-American.
"I like to be someone who is reliable, someone that my team can count on to always be there and be consistent," said Esary. "I think every team needs that person and fill my role and I try to do my job as much as I can."
Parker Esary has done plenty for the Argos women's basketball program. She has been a staple in the starting lineup, a threat on both ends of the court and someone who is always working to get better.
"The biggest thing that has improved for Parker since her freshman year has been her footwork and how she handles the ball," added Argos head coach Bill Himmelberg. "She takes care of it a lot better and she's very good at attacking off the dribble. She's done nothing but get better during her time here and is now one of the best players in the country."
On top of being a four-time All-American, Esary has added a laundry list of accolades that include being Frontier Conference Freshman of the Year in 2018 and being named to the Frontier Conference 1st-team every season.
Throw in over 1,600 points and close to 1,000 rebounds and there won't be much that Parker Esary doesn't accomplish in her college basketball career. On top of it all, she has the chance to do something incredibly rare in college athletics this season, earn All-American honors for a fifth consecutive season.
"It'd be amazing, that's my goal and I just think it'd be really exciting and a cool way to leave this school and to leave my mark. I've had a great time playing here for four years, so I'd love to be able to do that for a fifth year."
Already off to a great start through 11 games this season, Esary is averaging 15.9 PPG and 6.4 RPG and is shooting over 61% from the field. She'll be back in action on Thursday December 2nd, when Providence hosts Rocky Mountain College at 5 p.m.