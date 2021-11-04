GREAT FALLS - The University of Providence volleyball team stretched it's winning streak to 15 in-a-row after beating Carroll College in a thrilling five set match on Thursday night.
Prior to the game, the Argos honored their two seniors Cydney Finberg-Roberts and Sacha Legros. In the opening set the Argos fell behind early, but behind the strong play of underclassman Sadie Lott and Jenna Thorne, Providence rallied back to grab the opening set 25-23. In the second set, Carroll College controlled the match, with their strong blocking at the net and solid hitting of Katherine McEuen and took the set 25-21.
A match that had a postseason feel, continued to seesaw back and forth throughout the third set. With the Argos up 24-23, Providence's Bailey Christensen came up with a huge block at the net and the Argos went back up two sets the Argos to a fifth and final set.
In the tiebreaking set, Providence jumped out to a 6-1 early lead, and thanks to the hitting of Jenna Thorne and Sadie Lott the Argos were able to take the final set 15-10 and win the match in five sets.
The victory stretches Providence's winning streak to 15 straight and puts the Argos at 22-2 (9-0) on the season. The Argos will have one day off before they wrap up the regular season on Saturday night at Rocky Mountain College in Billings.