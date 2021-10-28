GREAT FALLS - The University of Providence men's basketball team tips off their 2021-22 season on Friday, Oct. 29, when they host Yellowstone Christian.
The defending Frontier Conference champions will look much different than last year, as they will be without 3 starters from a season ago. Headlining the list of players no longer with the Argos is two-time defending Frontier Conference Player of the Year and first team All-American Zaccheus Darko-Kelly.
Even with a bunch of new faces to the program Providence was picked to finish third in the preseason coaches poll, only behind Carroll College and Montana Tech. While this new group is starting to find a rhythm, the Argos have already identified a style in which they want to play.
"I'd say scrappy," said junior guard Marcus Stephens. "This year we have a lot of guys who have chip on their shoulder. A lot of guys who could get up in someone and pressure them defensively. We will just be scrappy because we aren't as big as we were last year, so we're going to have to try just try and play fast. "
"We're a little smaller, but we can use that to our advantage if we play fast." added redshirt junior Dawson Fowler. "We lost a lot of guys from last year, but we brought a lot of new guys in and I think we are going to be able to just keep that momentum from last year going into this year."
The Argos will open the 2021-22 season on Friday night when they host Yellowstone Christian at 7 p.m. in the McLaughlin Center.