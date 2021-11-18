GREAT FALLS - The 2021 volleyball season has been a historic one for the University of Providence volleyball team. Sitting at #5 in the national rankings and riding an 18-game winning streak the Argos enter the NAIA National Tournament red hot.
Providence picked up its fourth consecutive Frontier Conference title last weekend after sweeping Carroll College in straight sets. "It was so awesome," added Argos middle blocker Sadie Lott. "It's always such a privilege and a good opportunity to take the conference championship, it's just an awesome honor."
"I just kind of felt that youthful joy that you get," said Argos head coach Arunas Duda. "Just winning a conference championship, there's something really special about that."
While the conference championship is still fresh on the minds of Argo players and coaches, their focus is now on the NAIA National Tournament where they hope for even more success.
"We just know that we have more work to get done," said Argos middle blocker Zoe Naugle. "We're excited to play different teams and we're just kind of fired up for this weekend and then the following week after that."
A team that holds itself to high standards and expectations is just trying to keep things simple before Saturday's first-round game against Florida College.
"In practice we are trying to have some fun, trying to let loose a little bit, but at the same time we are trying to compete as hard as we can," said Duda. "Not so much worrying about our opponent at times, but worry about what our side is doing. Because if next week our goal is to win a national championship, then we have to really focus on making sure we're the best version of ourselves."
Providence's quest for a National Championship begins Saturday afternoon when they host Florida College at 2 p.m.