GREAT FALLS - The University of Providence volleyball team has been rolling in recent weeks. Having not lost since September 10th, the Argos have rattled off 9 straight wins and are up to #9 in the national rankings.
While the team has received plenty of attention this fall, their mindset and approach to each game hasn't changed. Just keep things simple and have fun.
"We're don't need to be burdened to win, but just enjoy the challenge," said senior setter Cydney Finberg-Roberts. "I think we just really try to go into every game and enjoy that challenge that's ahead of us."
The Argos have answered nearly every challenge they have faced this season as they hold a 16-2 record, including a 3-0 mark in Frontier Conference play.
"I just try to have as much fun as I can," added senior libero Sacha Legros. "I think we almost play better when we just have that energy and have to try and have fun every single game."
Providence was scheduled to take on Carroll College in Helena on Wednesday night, but that game was called off due to covid protocols. While the Argos wait to try and extend their winning streak to ten straight, head coach Arunus Duda believes there are still areas in which his team can improve.
"I thought last week we had some very nice highs, but also a few lows. This week, we are trying to make sure our low points aren't as low as they were last week. We're being a little picky now, but it's a good thing."
Up next for the University of Providence volleyball team is a home contest against Rocky Mountain College on Saturday October 9, at 2 p.m.