GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Happy Birthday to the Argo’s!
This Saturday’s Commencement Ceremony marks the 90th anniversary for the University of Providence, but instead of celebrating what they’ve done in the past, we take a look at what lies ahead.
Specifically for the women’s basketball team.
Providence received an early birthday present this month when it was announced that their women's basketball team had been selected to represent the US at the FISU America games, this fall, in Merida Mexico.
“It’s a once in a lifetime thing where we’ll get to represent the United States. It’s the first time a school our size has ever been asked. Pretty exciting opportunity for us,” said Agros Women’s Head Coach, Bill Himmelberg.
“I think our girls are gonna find a lot of experiences they’ve never had, and be able to see some international play, which should be exciting”.
These games are part of a multi-sport event held by the FISU, that alternates summer and winter university games, and invites countries from all over the world. An honor that is already having an impact on the program's future.
“You know it’s really exciting recruiting wise, it’s been a big help for us already. We continue to get a lot of interest from a lot of different girls. So, you know, for our program it just solidifies the fact that we have a good program, we’re well respected nationally, we’re on the national scene, and we'll just continue to get better and better, and hopefully will help us with more recruiting in the future"
It’s an honor to represent your country in any capacity but for Argos Guard, Reed Hazard, it’s also the chance to make lifetime memories her senior year.
“I can look back and think about only a couple games that I remember very well, but I’m guaranteed to remember an experience like this,” said Hazard. “Because that’s what it really is all about. Like you’re going to remember the memories that you’re making with your teammates, and the jokes, and the sleepovers and all that, and I know that that’s going to happen when we go to Mexico”
Preparation and training won’t begin until July for the Lady Argo’s but we are excited to keep you updated on the Electric City’s own, Team USA.