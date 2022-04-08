After losing a bet to the Montana State Rodeo Team, Bobcat Athletic Director, Leon Costello rode a bull at the opening night of the MSU Spring Rodeo on Thursday at Worthington Arena.
"It was exhilarating," Costello said. "I can't say enough about the student athletes that we have in our rodeo program. How much they practice, how much time they put into it and to see them come out here and perform was cool. For me to be a small part of it, I just feel fortunate."
Costello agreed to riding a bull if the MSU Rodeo Team reached their goal of fundraising 150 thousand dollars at their Cowboys and Candlelights event in March. While he enjoyed the bull-riding experience, he's excited to cheer on the team from the stands for the remaining three days of the rodeo.
"We'll see," Costello laughed and said after being asked if he'd ride a bull again. "It all depends. I'm a good sport, I want to do things for the student athletes that will help them. It raised a bunch of money and so, who knows what the next thing is that we'll do."
This is the first season that Montana State Rodeo is an official sport on campus whereas in previous years, they've been considered a club sport. Both Bobcat men's and women's teams enter this year in first place in the Big Sky Region under first-year head coach, Kyle Whitaker. During the 2021 season, the Bobcat women won their first conference title since 2011. Their banner will be hung up in Worthington Arena on Friday night at the rodeo.