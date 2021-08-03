Belgrade native, Ali Weisz, was one of three Montanans to represent the Treasure State at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The first-time Olympian placed 14th out of 50 athletes competing in the 10-meter women's air rifle competition, and though she didn't qualify for the next round after missing the mark by 1.6 points, Weisz accomplished a lifelong dream.
"Our flight was from San Francisco to Tokyo and most of that flight was Team U.S.A. athletes," Weisz said. "The crew members and the cabin saying congrats over the intercom speakers and how honored they were to be flying Team U.S.A. over to the Olympic Games, that was the first time where I thought, oh this is real, holy cow this is so beautiful of an experience to be a part of."
The 26-year-old markswoman started her athletic career at a young age as a competitive bb-gun shooter at the Gallatin Valley Sharp Shooters Club. She competed at Ole Miss from 2013-2017 and during her time as a Rebel she was the first freshman in program history to qualify for the NCAA Championships in 2014 as well as earn two All-American honors.
"I remember being in college and telling my college teammates, who never seized to support me even in reminding me about the dream in the last year that I'm fulfilling now, I remember telling them I will go to the Olympics. I don't know when it will be, but I will be going."
Weisz now not only represents the United States as an Olympian, but she also serves as a specialist in the U.S. Army Reserve. She hopes to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
"To be able to go over there and represent Belgrade, Montana and basically fulfill my Olympic dreams of going is huge. What I want it to be is a huge opportunity for younger athletes in any sport in Montana, especially in the shooting sports, to realize that they can do it."