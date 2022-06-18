GREAT FALLS, Mont. - We are just one sleep away from East vs West, sacking, tackling, and toe-tapping touchdowns!
The most electrifying game in the Electric City!
The most prestigious of its kind.
The granddaddy of em all.
The 75th annual Shrine Game!
“We put together the best team we possibly could of seniors on this side of the state”
“I’m gonna go out there, try my hardest, and do my best and do what’s needed for the team”
“Just leave it out on the field one last time, and represent my school and family well”
The East-West Shrine Game is more than just 4 quarters of football. It’s a “who’s who” of Montana’s best high school seniors.
Every year, those selected team up for one last hoorah, and a chance to play for the Spokane Shrine Hospital.
“Judging by their attitudes and how they approached this week, they really think this is a heck of an honor,” said Mark Samson, Head Coach for Team East. “These 41 kids, I know they feel it's pretty darn special to be here and to be playing”.
For some, it’s an opportunity to test their skills one last time before the next level.
“I mean, there's a lot of people that I haven’t played from the East that I am really looking forward to test my abilities and seeing if I’m up for the challenge, and I am super excited to see how we match up against them,” smiled Hellgate WR, Ian Finch (Team West).
While for others, it’s an opportunity to get in one last hit on an old rival.
“I guess we didn't’ get to beat Hamilton that one last time in the championship game,” chuckled Laurel MLB, Shel Osborne (Team East). “I think there's a couple of them on there, so maybe we can get them back one more time.”
“It's gonna be a good game,” stated Samson. “But again, whatever happens, happens. You know, and when it's all over, they’ll go shake hands with the West, and they’ll go see their moms and dads, and then starting on Sunday the 19th, they're gonna move on to the next phases of their life.”
We’ll see you tomorrow night!