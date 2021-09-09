Thursday's Class C Northern 8-man football game between Great Falls Central Catholic and Belt was postponed due to a low number of available players for GFCC.
Instead of taking the field for their home opener, the Belt Huskies were forced to call an audible. Looking for an opponent to play this week, the Huskies got their match with the Chester-Joplin-Inverness Hi-Line Hawks. The two teams will get together in Chester on Friday night at 7:00 p.m.
The last minute schedule change comes as a surprise, but it's not something the Huskies haven't dealt with before. "A lot of us are used to it, especially with last year and teams going down with COVID-19, added senior lineman Cole Hepfner. "You just never know, you got to make the most of what you got. Practices, games, school even; so a lot of us are just used to it by now."
While game cancellations aren't uncommon, finding a quick replacement game is something that is often more difficult. "I am just glad that we got the extra game and we get to go play another game and get some more experience on the field," said junior quarterback Garett Metrione.
The Belt Huskies will take the field on Friday September 10 at 7 p.m. in Chester against the Hi-Line Hawks.