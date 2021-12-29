BELT - We're just a few days away from 2022 and with a new year comes a new opportunity for the Belt girls basketball team to contend for a state title.
The Lady Huskies have been a model of consistency in Class C hoops for much of the last decade. They've captured five of the last ten State Championships and seem to be rounding into form again this season.
"We all got in the gym over the summer and we put in so much effort," said Belt senior Raily Gliko. "That's been really helpful into getting off to a good start this season."
The Lady Huskies are 5-1 so far this season and are winning their games by an average of 21 points. Now in the midst of the holiday break, Belt has been able to get away from playing games and back to improving their craft through practice.
"We been really working on trying to maintain the intensity that we had in the beginning of the season," added senior Ahmia Lords. "Even though this is a down week, we still have to work hard and we still have to get our butts going."
Belt has really turned into one of the most consistent programs in the Treasure State over the last decade, and although the players change the winning culture remains.
"The biggest thing is that we just have a lot of pride in our program here." said senior Lindsey Paulson. "We have the saying that "tradition never graduates" so we don't rely on one person or one graduating class to be successful. We all have pride in keeping that status of our program up really high and I think that's what has kept us so successful."
Last season was a down year for the Lady Huskies as they failed to reach the Class C State Tournament. This year the goal is simple, get back to Four Seasons Arena come March.
"Our goal is to make it farther than last year," added Paulson. "We want to get back to the State Tournament this year. That's our biggest goal and just going from there and seeing how far we can get."
The Belt Lady Huskies continue their quest to get back to the State Tournament on Friday January 7th when they host WGR at 6 p.m.