Bengals Girls Basketball Cancels Game on January 14th

Due to contact tracing within the Helena High Bengals program, the game scheduled for January 14th in Missoula against Big Sky has been canceled. As far as we know, there are no positive tests within the program. The Bengals are coming off an exciting 49-42 victory over a tough Sentinel team. They are now 2-1 under new head coach Ben Dudek.
