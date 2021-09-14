HELENA, Mont. - Through two weeks the Helena High Bengals looked unstoppable. They were 2-0, having outscored their opponents 50-14 to start the season. They then met the Butte Bulldogs in Butte to kick off conference play, and while it did not go as planned, head coach Scott Evans has no doubt his team can get back on track this week.
"I think we walk in there with a chip on our shoulder, an edge that we probably didn't have going into the butte game. That has nothing to do with playing butte, but the fact that we just didn't ourselves in position. Sometimes you have to back yourself in a corner to figure out how much you can fight so,” said Evans.
Butte got off to a hot start and never looked back, leading 34-7 at one point in the game before conceding a few scores late to bring it to a 34-20 Bulldogs victory. However, the Bengals players are ready to move forward and shift their focus to this weekend.
“We were lazy during practice, messing around, and lack of preparation. Our minds weren't right on Friday and I think they're back at where they need to be," said senior quarterback Kaden Huot.
"You know I just think we didn't compete as we all know we can. We came out just a little flat I think, and just didn't play as best as we could've. I think it was just kind of a reality check and we just got to get ready for next week," said senior wide receiver Chase McGurran.
As the 2-1 Bengals look to get back on track, it won’t be an easy task, as they head to Missoula this weekend where they meet Hellgate and host Sentinel in Helena, the following weekend.