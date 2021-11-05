HELENA, Mont. - Just because these two teams do not play in the same division, does not mean that they are not ultra-familiar with each other. Tonight's matchup marks the third straight quarterfinal matchup between the Helena Bengals and the Bozeman Hawks. The Hawks have won the last two, the Bengals looking to take revenge tonight.
A two versus three matchup for a trip to the final four on the line.
Helena got going early in this one and didn't look back. Kaden Huot managed three total scores in the first half. He's really been pushing the ball down the field a lot more the last few weeks. Cade Holland added a few scores himself to headline a strong offensive performance from the Bengals.
Holland and Huot accounted for the two most "SportsCenter Top 10" worthy plays of the night with an ankle breaker from Holland, and a hurdle from Huot over a Hawk defender.
Bozeman had a few nice plays on offense but could not string together long enough drives to hang around in this one, as the Bengals defense stepped up time and time again to keep the Hawks offense at bay.
The Bengals win 42-7, as they get their redemption against Bozeman in the playoff scene. They head to next weekend’s Final Four, where they will look to continue their strong playoff run.