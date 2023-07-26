GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Competition day for the grade schoolers at CMR always brings the smiles. When it was all said and done we got to hear from some of today's winners!
Joey: “I won accuracy or I'm over there and I beat all of them.”
Richard Tieman: “Then I tried to challenge you, and I didn't do so well. I missed. How do you feel about camp overall?”
J: “I love it. I love it.”
RT: How'd you do during camp?”
Brandon: “Good. I think it was really fun. I hope to come back next year.”
Brooks: “I won the catching, kicking, and throwing.”
RT: ”Yeah. I saw you were pretty far back for the catching. How did that feel?”
B: “Great.”
RT: ”Okay. Which color of Otter Pop is your favorite?”
B: “Pink.”
RT: ”What station was your favorite?”
Cash: “The catching.”
RT: ”Catching? How far back did you get?”
C: “About.. I'd say 60 yards.”
RT: ”Wow”
RT: ”What competition did you win today?”
Keller: “I won Foxtail.”
RT: “Foxtail? Also known as Ponytail Wrestling. That was an exciting one. How do you feel after winning that?”
K: “It was fun!”
RT: ”How many times did you have to win to be the champion?”
K: “Um, five”
RT: “Five times? Wow.”