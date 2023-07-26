  • Richard Tieman SWX Sports Reporter

Competition day for the grade schoolers at CMR always brings the smiles.

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Competition day for the grade schoolers at CMR always brings the smiles. When it was all said and done we got to hear from some of today's winners!

Joey: “I won accuracy or I'm over there and I beat all of them.”

Richard Tieman: “Then I tried to challenge you, and I didn't do so well. I missed. How do you feel about camp overall?”

J: “I love it. I love it.”

RT: How'd you do during camp?”

Brandon: “Good. I think it was really fun. I hope to come back next year.”

Brooks: “I won the catching, kicking, and throwing.”

RT: ”Yeah. I saw you were pretty far back for the catching. How did that feel?”

B: “Great.”

RT: ”Okay. Which color of Otter Pop is your favorite?”

B: “Pink.”

RT: ”What station was your favorite?”

Cash: “The catching.”

RT: ”Catching? How far back did you get?”

C: “About.. I'd say 60 yards.”

RT: ”Wow”

RT: ”What competition did you win today?”

Keller: “I won Foxtail.”

RT: “Foxtail? Also known as Ponytail Wrestling. That was an exciting one. How do you feel after winning that?”

K: “It was fun!”

RT: ”How many times did you have to win to be the champion?”

K: “Um, five”

RT: “Five times? Wow.”