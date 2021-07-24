The Big Sky Conference announced future schedules for the 2022, 2023 and 2024 football seasons.
According to a release from Grizzly Athletics, teams will play eight games in nine weeks in the next three seasons, with one bye week built-in.
The Grizzlies will also play four of their eight annual conference games in Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
There are currently three non-conference games for Montana on the books for 2022, two in 2023, and four in 2024.
One open date is left in 2023 yet to be filled before the next three years are locked in.
With an extra week in the 2024 competition window, the Griz will also play seven of their 12-total games at home in Missoula for the first seven-game season at UM since 2007 the release said.
“The last time Montana played seven regular-season home games in 2007, the Grizzlies opened with five-straight home games and five-straight wins en-route to an unblemished regular-season record and an 11-1 overall record,” the release reads.
The Grizzlies open the 2021 fall season on Sept. 4 at Washington, with the home opener set for Sept. 11 against Western Illinois and a third non-conference home game Oct. 9 against Dixie State.
The following is the Montana Football Future Schedules from the release:
2022
9.3 Northwestern State
9.10 South Dakota
9.17 @ Indiana State
9.24 Portland State
10.1 @ Idaho State
10.8 OPEN
10.15 Idaho
10.22 @ Sacramento State
10.29 @ Weber State
11.5 Cal Poly
11.12 Eastern Washington
11.19 @ Montana State
2023
9.2 Butler
9.9 @ Dixie State
9.16 OPEN
9.23 @ Northern Arizona
9.30 Idaho State
10.7 @ UC Davis
10.14 @ Idaho
10.21 OPEN
10.28 Northern Colorado
11.4 Sacramento State
11.11 @ Portland State
11.18 Montana State
2024
8.31 Missouri State
9.7 @ North Dakota
9.14 Morehead State
9.21 Western Carolina
9.28 @ Eastern Washington
10.5 Weber State
10.12 Northern Arizona
10.19 OPEN
10.26 @ Northern Colorado
11.2 @ Cal Poly
11.9 UC Davis
11.16 Portland State
11.23 @ Montana State