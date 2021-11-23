FARMINGTON, Utah - The Big Sky Conference has announced the 2021 All-Conference Football Teams and Individual Awards Tuesday.
The conference head coaches chose the winners, and Eric Barriere of Eastern Washington was unanimously picked Offensive Player of the Year the second season in a row.
Sacramento State received the most awards with 16 picks, and Montana received the second most with 14.
The release from Big Sky Conference said Sacramento State, Montana, Montana State and Weber State tied for most first-team picks with 6 apiece.
Troy Anderson of Montana State won Defensive Player of the Year, the first of Montana State to win that title since Brad Daly in 2013. Big Sky Conference said he ties seventh in the nation for average tackles per contest at 10.4.
Justin Ford of Montana won Newcomer of the Year. He is top is the FCS for interceptions, getting eight in eight-straight games for Montana, Big Sky Conference said.
The conference will announce the Big Sky Football Coach of the Year award Wednesday, Nov. 24.
The following is the entire 2021 Big Sky Football Individual Award Winners:
Offensive Player of the Year: Eric Barriere*, QB, EWU
Defensive Player of the Year: Troy Andersen, LB, MSU
Newcomer of the Year: Justin Ford, DB, Montana
Freshman of the Year: RJ Martinez, QB, NAU
* - Unanimous selection
First Team All-Big Sky Offense
QB: Eric Barriere*, EWU
RB: Isaiah Ifanse*, MSU; Ulonzo Gilliam, UC Davis
FB: Logan Kendall*, Idaho
WR: Talolo Limu-Jones, EWU; Lance McCutcheon, MSU; Pierre Williams, Sac State
TE: Marshel Martin, Sac State
OL: Lewis Kidd*, MSU; Braxton Jones, SUU; Tristen Taylor, EWU; Thomas Parker, Sac State; Noah Atagi, Weber State; Jake Parks, UC Davis
First Team All-Big Sky Defense
DT: Jared Schiess, Weber State; Chase Benson, MSU
DE: Daniel Hardy, MSU; Josiah Erickson, Sac State
OLB: Patrick O’Connell, Montana; Conner Mortensen, Weber State
MLB: Troy Andersen, MSU; Tre Walker, Idaho
DB: Justin Ford, Montana; Eddie Heckard, Weber State; Robby Hauck, Montana; Anthony Adams, Portland State; Jordan Perryman, UC Davis
First Team All-Big Sky Special Teams
K: Kyle Sentkowski, Sac State
P: Brian Buschini, Montana
KR: Rashid Shaheed*, Weber State; Malik Flowers*, Montana
PR: Rashid Shaheed, Weber State
ST: Trevin Gradney - Montana
AP: Asher O’Hara*, Sac State
Second Team All-Big Sky Offense
QB: Davis Alexander, Portland State
RB: Kevin Daniels, NAU; Dennis Merritt, EWU
FB: Ryan Rivera, Cal Poly
WR: Andrew Boston, EWU; Beau Kelly, Portland State; Tanner Conner, Idaho State; Rashid Shaheed, Weber State
TE: McCallan Castles, UC Davis
OL: Connor Pettek, UC Davis; Kooper Richardson, Sac State; Grant Stephens, UNC; Taylor Tuiasosopo, MSU; Brandon Weldon, Sac State; Conlan Beaver, Montana
Second Team All-Big Sky Defense
DT: Alex Gubner, Montana; Bryce Rodgers, UC Davis
DE: George Tarlas, Weber State; VJ Malo, Portland State
OLB: David Hoage, UNC; La’akea Kaho’ohanohano-Davis, SUU; Marte Mapu, Sac State; Callahan O’Reilley, MSU
MLB: Jace Lewis, Montana; Marcus Hawkins, Sac State
DB: Greg Filer III, Sac State; Ty Okada, MSU; Preston Smith, Weber State; Morgan Vest, NAU; Jaylin White, UC Davis
Second Team All-Big Sky Special Teams
K: Isaiah Gomez, UC Davis
P: Daniel Whelan, UC Davis
KR: Lan Larison, UC Davis
PR: Isaiah Thomas, UC Davis
AP: Trent Tompkins, UC Davis
Third Team All-Big Sky Offense
QB: Jake Dunniway, Sac State
RB: Cameron Skattebo, Sac State; Roshaun Johnson, Idaho
WR: Efton Chism III, EWU; Freddie Roberson, EWU; Terez Traynor, Idaho
TE: Hayden Meacham, Weber State
OL: Hunter Mayginnes, Montana; Logan Floyd, Idaho; Jonas Leader, NAU; Wyatt Musser, EWU; Terren Carey, Idaho State
Third Team All-Big Sky Defense
DT: Josh Jerome, EWU; Myles Cecil, Cal Poly
DE: Mitchell Johnson, EWU; Francis Bemiy, SUU; Charles Akanno, Idaho
MLB: Matt Shotwell, Cal Poly; Jack Sendelbach, EWU
DB: Calin Criner, EWU; Jerone Jackson, UNC; Kobe Singleton, SUU; Tre Webb, MSU; Malik Jeter, Sac State
Third Team All-Big Sky Special Teams
K: Blake Glessner, MSU
P: Sam Clark, Sac State
Big Sky Honorable Mention Team
WR: Kassidy Woods, UNC; Mitch Roberts, Montana; Nate Bennett, Portland State; Coleman Owen, NAU; Hendrix Johnson, NAU
TE: Cole Grossman, Montana; Jared Scott, Idaho State
DT: Semise Kofe, Portland State; Noah Ellis, Idaho; Doug Schiess, Weber State; Jett Stanley, Sac State
DE: Carson Taylor, NAU; Joe Babros, Montana; Elijah Ponder, Cal Poly; Joe Golden, UNC; Justin Belknap, Montana; Amandre Williams, MSU
MLB: Sherwin Lavaka, Weber State; Jace Bobo, UNC; Ty Graham, EWU; Tristen Vance, NAU; Harrison Beemiller, NAU
DB: Marque Collins, Weber State; Jeffrey Manning Jr., MSU; Jayden Dawson, Idaho State; Tyrese Dedmon, Idaho
P: Kevin Ryan, Idaho State; DJ Arnson, NAU