The following is a press release from Big Sky Conference:
BOISE, Idaho (March 8, 2022) – Following an incredibly exciting regular season of action, the Big Sky Conference office has announced the league’s All-Conference Teams and Individual Award Winners, highlighted by Montana State’s Jubrile Belo being named Most Valuable Player.
Belo was the league’s MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and a unanimous choice for the All-Conference First Team as he navigated Montana State to their first Big Sky Regular Season Championship in 20 years.
He averaged 13.5 points per game, 7.0 rebounds per game and 1.9 blocks per game for the entirety of the season.
Along with Belo, both Northern Colorado’s Daylen Kountz and Weber State’s Koby McEwen were unanimous First Team All-Big Sky team members.
Kountz finished the year as the league’s leading scorer, averaging 20.9 ppg through 31 appearances.
McEwen was also named the league’s Newcomer of the Year after transferring to the Wildcat program.
Both Montana State’s RaeQuan Battle and Montana’s Cameron Parker were named Top Reserve, earning co honors out of the same state.
Eastern Washington’s Ethan Price was named Big Sky Freshman of the Year.
The full All-Conference listing can be found below.
The All-Conference and Individual Awards are voted on by the league’s 11 head coaches. Coaches are unable to vote for players from their own teams.
Big Sky Conference action will continue on Wednesday, as the First Round of the men’s championship gets underway from Idaho Central Arena.
Follow the Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for all the latest news around the league and use the hashtag #ExperienceElevated. Follow #BigSkyMBB on Twitter using the handle @BigSkyMBB.
#BigSkyMBB 2021-22 All-Conference Team & Individual Award Winners
Individual Award Winners
Most Valuable Player: Jubrile Belo, Montana State
Defensive Player of the Year: Jubrile Belo, Montana State
Top Reserve: RaeQuan Battle, Montana State & Cameron Parker, Montana
Newcomer of the Year: Koby McEwen, Weber State*
Freshman of the Year: Ethan Price, Eastern Washington
First Team All-Big Sky
Jubrile Belo, Montana State*
Daylen Kountz, Northern Colorado*
Koby McEwen, Weber State*
Xavier Bishop, Montana State
John Knight III, Southern Utah
Second Team All-Big Sky
Linton Acliese III, Eastern Washington
Josh Bannan, Montana
Bryce Fowler, Sacramento State
Dillon Jones, Weber State
Steele Venters, Eastern Washington
Third Team All-Big Sky
Tevian Jones, Southern Utah
Jalen Cone, Northern Arizona
Matt Johnson II, Northern Colorado
Seikou Sisoho Jawara, Weber State
Maizen Fausett, Southern Utah
All-Conference Honorable Mention
Khalid Thomas, Portland State
Amin Adamu, Montana State
Mikey Dixon, Idaho
Robby Beasley III, Montana
* Unanimous Selection