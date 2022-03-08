Big Sky Conference

The following is a press release from Big Sky Conference: 

BOISE, Idaho (March 8, 2022) – Following an incredibly exciting regular season of action, the Big Sky Conference office has announced the league’s All-Conference Teams and Individual Award Winners, highlighted by Montana State’s Jubrile Belo being named Most Valuable Player.

Belo was the league’s MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and a unanimous choice for the All-Conference First Team as he navigated Montana State to their first Big Sky Regular Season Championship in 20 years.

He averaged 13.5 points per game, 7.0 rebounds per game and 1.9 blocks per game for the entirety of the season.

Along with Belo, both Northern Colorado’s Daylen Kountz and Weber State’s Koby McEwen were unanimous First Team All-Big Sky team members.

Kountz finished the year as the league’s leading scorer, averaging 20.9 ppg through 31 appearances.

McEwen was also named the league’s Newcomer of the Year after transferring to the Wildcat program.

Both Montana State’s RaeQuan Battle and Montana’s Cameron Parker were named Top Reserve, earning co honors out of the same state.

Eastern Washington’s Ethan Price was named Big Sky Freshman of the Year.

The full All-Conference listing can be found below.

The All-Conference and Individual Awards are voted on by the league’s 11 head coaches. Coaches are unable to vote for players from their own teams.

Big Sky Conference action will continue on Wednesday, as the First Round of the men’s championship gets underway from Idaho Central Arena.

Follow the Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for all the latest news around the league and use the hashtag #ExperienceElevated. Follow #BigSkyMBB on Twitter using the handle @BigSkyMBB.

#BigSkyMBB 2021-22 All-Conference Team & Individual Award Winners

Individual Award Winners

Most Valuable Player: Jubrile Belo, Montana State

Defensive Player of the Year: Jubrile Belo, Montana State

Top Reserve: RaeQuan Battle, Montana State & Cameron Parker, Montana

Newcomer of the Year: Koby McEwen, Weber State*

Freshman of the Year: Ethan Price, Eastern Washington

First Team All-Big Sky

 

Jubrile Belo, Montana State*

Daylen Kountz, Northern Colorado*

Koby McEwen, Weber State*

Xavier Bishop, Montana State

John Knight III, Southern Utah

Second Team All-Big Sky

 

Linton Acliese III, Eastern Washington

Josh Bannan, Montana

Bryce Fowler, Sacramento State

Dillon Jones, Weber State

Steele Venters, Eastern Washington

Third Team All-Big Sky

 

Tevian Jones, Southern Utah

Jalen Cone, Northern Arizona

Matt Johnson II, Northern Colorado

Seikou Sisoho Jawara, Weber State

Maizen Fausett, Southern Utah

All-Conference Honorable Mention

 

Khalid Thomas, Portland State

Amin Adamu, Montana State

Mikey Dixon, Idaho

Robby Beasley III, Montana

* Unanimous Selection