FARMINGTON, Utah - Big Sky Conference has announced the SWX broadcast schedule for the Griz and Lady Griz basketball games ahead of the conference's season opener Tuesday.
SWX will broadcast 19 games, with 12 men's games and seven women's games.
In addition, Big Sky Conference said in their release ESPN+ will stream all of the games.
The following is the SWX broadcast schedule for the Griz and Lady Griz:
SWX Big Sky Conference Men's and Women's Basketball
Nov. 10
MEN
Long Beach State at Idaho
Nov. 14
WOMEN
Gonzaga at Montana
Nov. 18
MEN
Washington State at Idaho
Dec. 21
WOMEN
Gonzaga at Eastern Washington
Jan. 6
MEN
Montana at Eastern Washington
Jan. 8
WOMEN
Idaho at Eastern Washington
Jan. 8
MEN
Idaho at Eastern Washington
Jan. 8
MEN
Montana at Montana State
Jan. 8
WOMEN
Montana at Montana State
Jan. 13
MEN
Southern Utah at Montana
Jan. 15
MEN
Southern Utah at Montana State
Feb. 3
WOMEN
Idaho State at Montana State
Feb. 12
MEN
Portland State at Montana
Feb. 17
MEN
Montana State at Eastern Washington
Feb. 19
MEN
Eastern Washington at Idaho
Feb. 19
WOMEN
Eastern Washington at Idaho
Feb. 26
WOMEN
Montana State at Montana
March 3
MEN
Northern Colorado at Montana
March 5
MEN
Northern Colorado at Montana State