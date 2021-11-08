Montana Grizzlies Basketball
Spencer Martin

FARMINGTON, Utah - Big Sky Conference has announced the SWX broadcast schedule for the Griz and Lady Griz basketball games ahead of the conference's season opener Tuesday.

SWX will broadcast 19 games, with 12 men's games and seven women's games. 

In addition, Big Sky Conference said in their release ESPN+ will stream all of the games.

The following is the SWX broadcast schedule for the Griz and Lady Griz:

SWX Big Sky Conference Men's and Women's Basketball

Nov. 10

MEN

Long Beach State at Idaho

 

Nov. 14

WOMEN

Gonzaga at Montana

 

Nov. 18

MEN

Washington State at Idaho

 

Dec. 21

WOMEN

Gonzaga at Eastern Washington

 

Jan. 6

MEN

Montana at Eastern Washington

 

Jan. 8

WOMEN

Idaho at Eastern Washington

 

Jan. 8

MEN

Idaho at Eastern Washington

 

Jan. 8

MEN

Montana at Montana State

 

Jan. 8

WOMEN

Montana at Montana State

 

Jan. 13

MEN

Southern Utah at Montana  

 

Jan. 15

MEN

Southern Utah at Montana State

 

Feb. 3

WOMEN

Idaho State at Montana State

 

Feb. 12

MEN

Portland State at Montana

 

Feb. 17

MEN

Montana State at Eastern Washington

 

Feb. 19

MEN

Eastern Washington at Idaho

 

Feb. 19

WOMEN

Eastern Washington at Idaho

 

Feb. 26

WOMEN

Montana State at Montana

 

March 3

MEN

Northern Colorado at Montana  

 

March 5

MEN

Northern Colorado at Montana State

 
  