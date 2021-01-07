The Missoula Big Sky Eagles have officially hired former Missoula Mavericks coach Trevor Subith as their new head softball coach. Subith replaces Havre native Janelle Merja who coached the Eagles for just one season.
Big Sky athletic director Sabrina Beed confirmed the announcement with SWX early Tuesday afternoon.
"Big Sky is very excited that Trevor is coming in as our new Head Softball Coach," Beed said. "We know he can take our program in the direction we expect it to go and will be an excellent role model for our Big Sky students, staff and community."
The Hemet, California native comes over to Big Sky after serving as the Missoula Mavericks "B" level head coach for the last three years. Prior to that, he spent two years as the Bitterroot Bucs head coach with a 67-38 record and a State A tournament runner-up finish.
Subith's coaching career began when spent 13 leading his alma mater Hemet High School down in the San Jacinto Valley. There he acquired a 234-115 record before moving to Montana five years ago. He played college baseball for the Sacramento City College Panthers and the Tennessee Wesleyan Bulldogs before entering coaching.