The Helena Bighorns got back on track tonight with a 5-1 win over the Bozeman Icedogs. The Bighorns jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period and never looked back. Nate Gulsvig had himself quite a night in net for Helena notching 51 saves and only gave up the one Icedogs goal. Corbin Skinner had two assists for the Bighorns who got goals from Andrew Deskin, Gage Brewerman, Harlan Wojtusik, Tylor Greene and Andrew MacCallum. The Bighorns will play Butte tomorrow night at 7:05. 

