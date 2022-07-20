Billings' Blatter Selected in 19th Round of MLB Draft

Billings native Brock Blatter received the call of a lifetime on Tuesday night, finding out that he had been selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 19th round of the Major League Baseball Draft.
Blatter graduated from Billings Central this spring, and the right-handed pitcher recently signed to play collegiately at the University of Alabama. He has until August 1st to decide if he wants to stick with the college baseball route or if he instead wants to join the Cubs and begin his professional baseball journey. If he chooses college baseball, he will have to wait three more years to once again be draft eligible.
Blatter played in the MLB Draft League this summer for the State College Spikes in State College, Pennsylvania. He was the only player out of Montana selected in this year's MLB Draft.