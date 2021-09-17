GREAT FALLS, Mont - Behind 28 first quarter points the Billings West Golden Bears cruised to a 42-0 win over the Great Falls High Bison at Memorial Stadium.
On the opening drive of the game, the Bears marched right down the field and Michael DeLeon punched it in from six yards out to put them in front 7-0. Next Billings drive, Isaiah Claunch fired a deep ball down the sideline for Taco Dowler who took it 65 yards to the house and put West up 14-0.
Another possession and another score for West in the opening quarter. Claunch found Max Kimball on a screen pass and he was off to the races, 21-0 West. They'd tack on another score on their very next drive to widen the lead to 28-0.
In the second quarter, the Bison defense came up with a goal line stand which slowed down the Bears attack for most of the quarter. On the offensive side of the ball, the Bison could never get anything going and, West capitalized on good field position just before halftime. DeLeon ran it in again for his third touchdown of the night to make it 35-0 West at the half.
Billings would add another score in the third quarter to stretch the lead to 42-0, and that would hold as the final score.
Up next for Billings West is a home game next Friday against Belgrade, while Great Falls High goes on the road to Bozeman to play Gallatin.