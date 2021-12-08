GREAT FALLS - Last season, the Great Falls High Bison had a chance to win the AA State Championship in the final seconds. Instead, they came up short and Billings Skyview walked off the court at Four Seasons Arena as State champions.
Skyview's 62-60 win over Great Falls marked just the fourth time in the last 50 years that the AA State Championship was decided by two points or less; and not a day goes by where the Bison don't think about the way last season ended.
"It still lingers with me; I think about it every day," said Bison senior guard Cale Gundlach. "We still got that chip on our shoulders," added junior forward Reed Harris. "But this year I hope that we can get the upper hand on them."
Getting the upper hand won't be easy for the Great Falls as they have to replace several impactful players. They lost four starters, including the Montana Gatorade Player of the Year, Drew Wyman. Despite all the departures and turnover, the remaining Bison are ready to rise the occasion.
"We had a lot of really good players last year that helped us get that far, but I think we have a really good group of guys that can help get us that far again." added Gundlach. "We just got to go out there and play defense and everything else will fall into place."
While the faces on the court continue the change, the brand of Bison basketball remains the same.
"We want to come out and guard people as tough as we can without getting beat and not giving up any easy baskets," said Great Falls head coach Bob Howard. "We want to play tough defense, rebound and take care of the ball."
The end goal also remains the same for Great Falls, get back to AA State Championship. "I just want to get back to the State Championship," said Gundlach. "We have to make it back to the State title so we can get another shot," added Harris.
The Bison's quest to get back to the AA State Championship begins on Friday December 10, when they host Flathead at 7 p.m.