GREAT FALLS - The Great Falls High wrestling team has been one of the top programs across AA for much of the last decade. Great Falls has won four state championships in the last ten years and have finished no worse than third in each of the last three seasons.
However, this season the Bison have a much different look. Great Falls lost four seniors that placed at last year's state championship, including two that won state titles in their weight class.
Head Coach Luis Carranza is in his third season with the Bison and is now tasked with retooling his team with young talent, while maintaining the same high level of success. A large ask of any coach, but Carranza knows how important it is to continuously improve and this week's holiday break has been a big week of growth and development for the Bison.
"We just came in here and really wanted to hammer some technique, that was our biggest focus this week." said Carranza. "We really slowed things down and worked on technique and fine-tuning stuff."
The Bison have much of their season still ahead of them and Carranza believes that the work they done this week, will pay off come the State Tournament.
"If we can continue to get better like we have the first couple of weeks, we're going to be alright come February."
Great Falls High is back wrestling in competition on Friday January 7th at the Tom LeProwse Tournament in Bozeman.