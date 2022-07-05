HAMILTON -- If the first half of the season was about finding their stride, the Hamilton Red Sox seem to be right on time as they round the corner into the postseason.
With a new coaching staff led by Griz club baseball head coach Nick Rackley, the team spent much of the early games this year figuring out their best lineup and playing in adverse weather conditions.
As a rabbit sprinted across the field during a recent game against the rival Bitterroot Bucs, perhaps the team has had a rabbit's foot in the dugout lately. As the summer warms up, Rackley says the Sox are doing the same.
"Starting the season off just trying to figure everything out, everyone's position and role," Rackley said. "And now that we have that established, we're really rolling. Pitchers are pitching well, we're hitting very timely, and we're rolling right now."
Last Thursday, they were able to grab their third win in four games this year over the cross-valley rival Bucs. They've benefitted from having a reliable one-two punch on the mound with Jacob Westberry and Connor Ekin. Both guys are enjoying the ride and remain optimistic about what the team is capable of.
"We have a lot of conference games coming up so I mean, win our conference games, go into districts with a lot of momentum, win there, go on to state," Westberry said. "That would be successful for me."
"Oh its just a fun experience," Ekin said. "Summertime ball, its getting to travel, hotels are fun. Lot of just fun hanging with friends."
And its the bond the team has which makes Rackley's job easier as they head into the home stretch of his first campaign.
"The kids are disciplined, they listen, they do their jobs and that's really nice," Rackley said. "Being able to have guys play different positions, come in and do the job when they're asked to, and shut down other teams has been great."
They're hoping to continue to round into form with the district tournament in Kalispell July 21-24, and Class A State Tournament in Belgrade coming up later this month on July 27.