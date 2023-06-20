GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Blewett Kicking Camp returns to Great Falls for its annual 2 day training sessions this month.
Former Harvard and Billings Outlaws kicker, Anders Blewett, started the camp almost 20 years ago, and is once again joined by some household kicking names from right here in the Treasure State.
The camp already had one group this week and will host its 2nd group Wednesday, June 21st, from 5:30 - 7 at the Paris Gibson Education Center field.
The cost is free and the results? Well, you may remember last year, our Richard Tieman went through the camp and was able to successfully kick a PAT by the end of it.
“Well, one thing is clear. If we can make Richard Tieman better, we can make anybody better,” Blewett laughed. “I think from our life experience, we know kicking it can be a lonely game and self teaching isn't always the most effective, And we see this as our opportunity to give back and help the next generation.
It's fun to see the kids take what they learn back to their communities, get to work and see their passion and drive to get better.”