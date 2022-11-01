In his postgame press conference on Sunday, Montana State University Billings Men's Basketball Coach Mick Durham said it is hard to believe he got the chance to coach against his former player and current MSU Men's Basketball Coach Danny Sprinkle.
"You know I'm just really proud of him," Durham said. "Having the chance to come back and coach against him, I don't think I ever in my wildest dreams thought I'd do something like that."
Durham not only coached against Sprinkle at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, but he also was honored for his 29 successful years as a Bobcat - five years as student-athlete, eight years as an assistant coach and 16 years as the head coach.
During his time at the helm for the Blue and Gold, Durham won 246 games which is second-best by a head coach in Big Sky conference history.
"He is this program to me," Sprinkle said. "Nobody's watched as much film for this program, nobody's prepared for games as much as he has, nobody's coached as many players, recruited as many players, and I just know how much this place means to him."
A meaningful place for two Montana natives as Durham is from Three Forks while Sprinkle is from Helena.
"I played here coached here, he played here coached here, we just know what this place is like," Durham said. "I think when you coach at your alma mater you got so much pride for the program and being from Montana I just love Montanans getting chances to coach especially at the college level to get that opportunity."
An opportunity that both Durham and Sprinkle have embraced as their alma mater's leader.
In just his third year as the Bobcats' head coach, Sprinkle brought home the program's first conference title since 1996 when Durham was the HC and Sprinkle was a freshman on the squad.
While Durham said Sprinkle has brought respect back to the program, Sprinkle said it is his team's job to honor the Bobcat all-time greats who came before them like Durham.
"He [Sprinkle] told us before the game who he [Durham] is and what we're going to do to honor him," Cats Junior Guard Darius Brown II said. "Coach Sprinkle does a good job of giving us the history of the school, he wants us to know who we play for and who we're representing when we put on this uniform."
"It doesn't matter if you're here for one year, four years, 10 years, I don't care," Sprinkle said. "I want you to know what Montana State basketball was built on and the kind of legacy that you can leave if you do things the right way here."
The Bobcats are doing things the right way so far this season after beating the Yellowjackets 56-49 in their exhibition game. Their first official matchup of the year is on Monday, November 7 against Grand Canyon University in Phoenix at 7 p.m.