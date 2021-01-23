Bobcat Defensive Coordinator Kane Ioane Expected to Join Boise State

According to FootballScoop, Montana State Defensive Coordinator, Kane Ioane, has agreed to join Boise State's football program as the co-defensive coordinator.
Ioane will work alongside Spencer Danielson on first-year Head Coach, Andy Avalos's staff. He is expected to coach the safeties.
Montana State University and Coach Ioane have not confirmed this statement.
Ioane was a four-time All-American safety for the Bobcats, a two-time first-team All-Big Sky player, Big Sky's Defensive MVP in 2003, and he led Montana State to two Big Sky Titles in 2002 and 2003.
After his playing career, Ioane coached for the Cats from 2005-2016 where he won six Big Sky Championships prior to joining the University of Washington's coaching staff. He returned to Montana State in 2019 where he helped lead the Cats to the FCS Semifinals for the first time since 1984.