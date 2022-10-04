Montana State Football beat UC Davis 41-24 on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium advancing to 2-0 in conference play. However, the Cats did more than stay undefeated in the Big Sky. The Blue and Gold extended their home winning streak to 15 straight games, which is the longest active record in the FCS.
"It's a mark of a good team that you're able to defend your home turf so through my stretch here and the stretch that got that streak going we've had good players and we've had a good team so we certainly want to keep that going," Cats head football coach Brent Vigen said.
A key factor that helped keep their streak alive on Saturday was Sean Chambers. The junior quarterback became just the second player in conference history to throw and rush for over 200 yards recording 209 yards rushing as well as 227 yards passing.
"He's been a great leader on the field," Cats senior wide receiver Clevan Thomas Jr. said. "Even last week I had an issue on the sideline and Sean was like C.T. you're good, you're good, next play, next play and just seeing that, that subtle thing showed me dang Sean you're right, it's safe to say he leads us to win a game."
The Bobcats' defense also dominated with James Campbell's pivotal first career interception towards the end of the first half and the Cats' linebacker trio combining for 29 tackles.
"In a game like that schemes kind of go out the window and it just comes down to the guys," Cats junior linebacker Nolan Askelson said. "They had a great players at running back and receiver, I think their quarterback did a really good job of handling pressure all night, but it just comes down to who wants it more and who's making plays, I think we tackled really well and I think we were just more physical at the point of attack and I think that's what really stood out."
Montana State (4-1, 2-0) hosts Idaho State (0-5, 0-2) for Homecoming on Saturday, October 8 at 2 p.m.